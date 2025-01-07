Complaint filed in MP-MLA court against Amit Shah over Ambedkar remark

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A complaint has been filed in the MP-MLA Court in Sultanpur against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar made in Parliament during the Winter Session.

Special Magistrate Shubham Verma has scheduled the hearing on the case for January 15, according to the lawyer representing the plaintiff.

The complainant, Ramkhelavan from Bankepur Saraiya, said Shah's statement was "deeply offensive" and has "hurt the sentiments of millions".

He said, "On December 17, 2024, during a session in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah commented about Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, saying, 'Ambedkar-Ambedkar has become a fashion. If one had taken God's name as much, they would have achieved heaven for seven lifetimes.'" This remark against Ambedkar whom millions of poor labourers consider a god was offensive, he said.

Amit Shah disrespected Ambedkar, due to which, Ramkhelavan has filed a complaint in the court, his lawyer Jaiprakash said.

The complainant informed the court that on December 24, 2024, he approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) along with members of the Bahujan Samaj Party, requesting the registration of a case against the home minister, according to the lawyer.

The complainant also sent a written request for action through registered mail but when no action was taken by the police, he sought justice through the court, he said. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY