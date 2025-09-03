Complaint filed in Shimla against fake notification on closure of educational institutions

Shimla, Sep 3 (PTI) Following the circulation of a fake notification on social media regarding the closure of educational institutions in Shimla district for Wednesday, the additional district magistrate of the Himachal Pradesh capital has filed a complaint with the police and demanded immediate action.

Educational institutions in Shimla district have been closed since Monday due to adverse weather conditions.

On Tuesday evening, a fake notification went viral on the internet which said the Shimla deputy commissioner (DC) had ordered the closure of the institutions in the district on Wednesday, following which a complaint was given to the police for appropriate action, officials said on Wednesday.

The fake order had the content of the old notifications issued by the administration earlier. It read that Shimla district has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past few days. The heavy downpour has resulted in landslides, falling of trees and subsequent road closure. Moreover, according to the Met department, Shimla is expected to receive heavy downpour for the next 24 hours.

However, another order was issued by Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap, ordering the closure of all government and private educational institutes, including coaching centres and nursing institutes in the district for Wednesday.

The original order said that Shimla has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the last few days and in view of the high possibility of landslides at several locations across the district, according to the latest Geological Survey of India forecast, educational institutions will remain shut in Shimla district.

"Teachers and administrative staff are exempted from attending educational institutions, and online classes will be conducted," the order added.

The fake notification created confusion among the parents and the students in Shimla as examinations are going on in various schools.

First, a fake notification went viral, then the administration's message followed suit, terming the notification as fake. Finally, the new order closing educational institutions on Wednesday came, putting all speculations to rest. PTI BPL KSS KSS