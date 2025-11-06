Complaint filed over 'plot' to kill Jarange; two persons detained, says Jalna SP

Jalna, Nov 6 (PTI) Two persons have been detained in connection with an alleged plot to kill Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, a police official said in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday.

A formal complaint was submitted with the superintendent of police on Wednesday morning by Jarange's associate Gangadhar Kalkute, he added.

Allegedly a sum of Rs 2.5 crore has been given to carry out the killing, sources said without elaborating, adding Jarange met SP Abhaykumar Bansal last night in this regard.

"A preliminary inquiry has begun based on the complaint. We have detained two persons from Georai here. We have also tightened Jarange's security," SP Bansal said.

Jarange told reporters the conspiracy to kill him is "real".

"The police are investigating and the truth will come out soon. I will speak in detail on this matter on Friday," he said while urging his supporters to remain calm.

Many of his supporters gathered at Antarwali Sarti after news of the alleged plot spread. PTI COR BNM