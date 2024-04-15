Complaint filed with EC over alleged ruckus at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's event

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission against a Congress candidate and some of her party workers for allegedly creating ruckus and heckling Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya at an event here, his office said on Monday.

A video of the alleged incident where Surya is seen exiting a venue amid chaos after he was allegedly heckled has gone viral on social media.

The complaint was lodged by the organisers of the meeting of the cooperative sector representatives against Congress candidate for Bengaluru South (Sowmya Reddy) and her supporters, Surya's office said in a release.

Surya is the BJP's candidate from Bangalore South.

According to the release, on April 13, key representatives of the cooperative sector had organised a "meet and greet" with Surya at his election office.

The representatives alleged in their complaint: "Individuals associated with the Congress party, without an invitation, forcefully entered the meeting and caused disruption." They demanded that FIRs be filed against the Congress candidate and her associates, and called for a thorough investigation into the incident. PTI AMP RS SS