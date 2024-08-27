Complaint lodged for impersonating CJI D Y Chandrachud, seeking money

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A day after a post on X went viral, a complaint has been filed with the cyber unit of the Delhi Police against a social media handle for impersonating Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and seeking money.

According to a screenshot of the post on the microblogging platform that has gone viral, the impersonator, who claimed to be CJI Chandrachud, was stranded at Connaught Place (CP).

The impersonator said he urgently needed Rs 500 for transportation to attend an important collegium meeting in the Supreme Court.

"Hello, I am CJI and we have urgent meeting of the collegium and I am stuck at Connaught Place. Can you send me Rs 500 for cab? I will return the money once I reach the court," the impersonator wrote.

The apex court authorities took note of the viral post and got an FIR lodged with the cyber branch of the Delhi Police. PTI PKS RC