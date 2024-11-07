Complaint lodged with Delhi Police claiming death threat to Pappu Yadav from Bishnoi gang

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Bihar Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav allegedly received a death threat from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed a complaint lodged with the Delhi Police on Thursday.

Advertisment

Yadav's PA Mohammad Sadique Alam, who submitted the complaint at the Connaught Place police station, told PTI that he received two messages on his mobile phone on Thursday morning wherein the sender, claiming to be a member of the Bishnoi gang, threatened to eliminate Yadav.

Citing the complaint, Alam said the first message was received at 2.25 am while the second came at 9.49 am, adding that he immediately reported the matter to the police after informing his seniors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla did not respond to calls or text messages till the filing of this report.

Advertisment

On November 2, Bihar Police claimed to have arrested a person from the national capital who recently made a threatening call to Yadav posing as an associate of jailed gangster Bishnoi. PTI BM ARI