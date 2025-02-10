Complaints filed in Mumbai against influencer Allahbadia, others over 'vulgar' content

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and others associated with a YouTube reality show appeared headed for legal trouble after two complaints were filed on Monday in Mumbai over his crass comments that triggered an outrage and forced him to apologise.

The complaints, one with the police and another with a city court, were filed separately by Congress and BJP members.

Allahbadia's distasteful comments on parents and sex led to massive outrage across the spectrum, prompting the YouTuber with almost 16 million followers on social media platforms to apologise. The remarks were made on YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" hosted by comedian Samay Raina, popular amongst some sections for its often offensive content.

BJP functionary Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, in his complaint to the Khar police, named Allahbadia, Raina, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, makers, judges and participants of the show, and accused them of using derogatory language on the show, an official said.

He submitted a video in a pen drive along with the written complaint, the official said.

Pandey alleged the show promotes abusive language, vulgarity and nudity, and sought action in the matter.

No case has been registered so far, but Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam said an inquiry was underway into the complaint.

The second complaint was filed before a Bandra court by Nikhil Ruparel, a member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a Congress wing, against reality show "India's Got Latent", its judges and participants, including Allahbadia and Raina, over use of abusive language and vulgar content.

Ruparel urged the court to take cognizance of offences under sections 296 (obscene acts), 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and issue process (summons) against those named in the complaint.

Further, the court may be pleased to order an investigation/inquiry into the matter under the BNS provisions, the plea, filed through an advocate, said.

The complaint maintained the controversial remarks contribute to the normalization of indecent conversations, desensitize individuals to inappropriate discourse, and erode the fundamental principles of respect, dignity, and decency in society.

"The accused, throughout the show, consistently used abusive language, which not only involved offensive and vulgar words but also conveyed such statements that negatively affect societal interactions," it added.

Besides Raina and Allahbadia, comedians Chanchalani and Apoorva Makhija have also been named in the court complaint. PTI AVI ZA ND GK RSY