Complaints of sudden hair loss from Buldhana villages; authorities testing water

Buldhana, Jan 8 (PTI) People from several villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have complained of sudden hair loss leading to baldness within a few days, prompting the authorities to initiate testing of local water sources for possible contamination.

Advertisment

A health department team started a survey in the villages on Tuesday after the matter came to light. It has begun medical treatment of the affected people, Shegaon health officer Dr Deepali Bahekar told reporters here.

As many as 30 persons from Kalvad, Bondgaon and Hingna villages in Shegaon taluka were found suffering from the hair loss problem and baldness during the survey conducted by the zilla parishad's health department, officials said.

The department has started medical treatment of the patients as per the symptoms, and the advice from skincare specialists is also being taken, Bahekar said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Water samples from these villages were also being sent for tests to check for possible contamination, a zilla parishad health official said. PTI COR CLS GK