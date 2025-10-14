Complete auction process of 'sand ghats' within 15 days: Bawankule directs officials

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday directed all divisional commissioners and district collectors to complete the auction process of 'sand ghats' within 15 days, warning of strict action against officials showing laxity.

Sand ghats are sand banks that form within or along riverbeds.

Bawankule issued the directions during a review meeting held at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai to assess the implementation of the state's sand policy and the functioning of sand ghats.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge was present, while Principal Secretary (Environment) Jayashree Bhoj, divisional commissioners and district collectors attended through video conference, a statement from the minister's office said.

There should be no sand shortage anywhere in the state and the auction process must be completed promptly to provide relief to citizens, Bawankule said.

He also instructed the officials to take stern action against illegal sand extraction and transportation, adding that district collectors would be held responsible for any instances of sand theft.

Bawankule further directed that sand ghats with environmental clearances be auctioned immediately and that the revenue and environment departments work in coordination to expedite clearances.

He also called for updating data on sand stock across the state.

During the meeting, the minister asked divisional commissioners to ensure assistance to flood-affected farmers before Diwali and to submit daily reports on relief distribution to the government.

Bawankule also emphasised strict scrutiny while issuing Kunbi caste certificates for Maratha quota, warning officials to avoid any errors and ensure all documents are thoroughly verified. PTI MR NP