Complete AYUSH university work on priority, UP CM Adityanath directs officials

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the construction of the state’s first AYUSH University, expressing displeasure over the delays.

He instructed that strict action be taken against the firms responsible for the slow pace of work.

Chairing a review meeting with officials at the Gorakhnath temple complex, the chief minister assessed development works, law and order, and preparations for upcoming inaugural events.

He reviewed preparations for the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu on June 30 for the inauguration of AYUSH University.

Adityanath also reviewed preparations for the inauguration of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway on June 20, directing that hoardings and banners highlighting government schemes be prominently displayed at the public meeting venue.

Regarding International Yoga Day on June 21, Adityanath instructed that the event be organised on a grand scale, ensuring wide public participation.

He ordered verification of roadside vendors and directed authorities to prevent the formation of new slums along roads to address traffic management. Adityanath also stressed that encroachments should not be allowed to hinder vehicular movement.

During the meeting, he also reviewed the state’s flood preparedness, particularly embankment reinforcement works, and directed that urban areas must be safeguarded against water-logging by constructing proper drainage channels where pucca drains are lacking.

The chief minister underscored the importance of maintaining civic cleanliness and instructed the municipal corporation and Gorakhpur Development Authority to ensure regular sanitation measures.

Adityanath also sought an update on the status of bird flu cases at the local zoo and was informed that the latest reports were negative, with reopening under consideration.