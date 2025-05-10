Complete ban on flying drones in Kullu and Una districts of Himachal

Shimla, May 10 (PTI) The Una and Kullu district administrations in Himachal Pradesh have banned movement of civilian drones till further orders, officials said on Saturday.

A complete ban has been imposed on flying all kinds of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and bursting crackers in the Una district with immediate effect as per the orders of District Magistrate and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, Jatin Lal.

This decision has been taken with the aim of preventing any kind of rumour, panic or misinterpretation of sounds like explosion, officials said on Saturday.

Remains of suspicious metal object resembling parts of a missile was found at a village near the Chintpurni temple in the Una district.

Similarly, the Kullu administration has also suspended movement of drones and said that violations would be dealt with strictly.

Wreckage of a drone and a missile-like metal were also recovered from two places in the Indora area in Nurpur in the Kangra district on Saturday. These places are near Pathankot and Punjab border.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with senior officers to review the prevailing situation in view of the tensions between India and Pakistan. The meeting was held before the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan. PTI BPL MNK MNK