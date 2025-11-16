Complete breakdown of conversation between Kashmir, rest of India: PDP

Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Condemning the recent Delhi blast, the PDP on Sunday called on the Centre to conduct a transparent probe and address the "growing alienation" in the valley, claiming there was a breakdown in communication between Kashmir and the rest of the nation. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed deep sorrow and strong condemnation over the blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort. It also expressed grief over the accidental blast at the Nowgam police station that took nine lives and wounded 32.

Calling for a transparent, honest and fair investigation, the PDP cautioned that innocent people should not be harassed in the name of inquiry.

"Justice must never come at the cost of dignity. The painful lessons of the past, where force and pressure only deepened alienation, must not be repeated," the party said.

The Government of India should "address the growing alienation with sensitivity and compassion rather than force", the PDP said in a statement after the party's executive committee meeting here.

Reaffirming its belief in non-violence, dialogue and democratic values, the PDP noted that differences in thought or ideology must be resolved through peaceful and constitutional means.

"The problem right now is the complete breakdown of conversation between Kashmir and the rest of the country. Kashmir is not being allowed, not to speak of facilitated, to come out of the shock, hurt, and humiliation of the decisions of August 5, 2019," it added.

The party said that in order to restore dignity and self-respect, the national leadership across party lines must reach out to the generation whose grandparents chose to stand with the idea of India.

"This will require moving beyond exclusive dependence on security measures," it said.

Addressing the meeting, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti emphasised that wounds cannot heal through blame or revenge, but through compassion, courage and truth.

"Dialogue is not a weakness. It is the highest expression of strength. It is time for all of us to rise above fear and prejudice and work together for a brighter and more peaceful future," she said.

Mufti asserted that in moments of tragedy, the nation must stand firm on dialogue, empathy and unity.

"Patience and humanity are more important today than ever before," she said.

She said the youth must live for Kashmir, not die for it. "Their dreams and courage are the true strength of our homeland. We need them to build a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir, not lose their lives in the name of politics or ideology," she added.

The PDP resolution said no ideology or grievance can justify the killing of innocent people. "Violence wounds the very soul of humanity." The PDP also expressed deep concern over reports that "educated" and "well-established" young men are under investigation. "This is a painful moment that demands collective reflection," the party said. PTI MIJ MPL MPL