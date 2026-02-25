Complete clearing of legacy waste at Bandhwari landfill by March 2027: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday said that legacy waste from Bandhwari landfill located on the Gurugram-Faridabad border would be completely removed by March 2027.

He said that Municipal Corporation Gurugram has so far disposed of 36.28 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Bandhwari site at a cost of Rs. 311.50 crore.

About 16.60 lakh metric tonnes of waste remains at the site; however, by March 2027, the legacy waste would be completely removed, the minister said while responding to a question raised during the ongoing Budget session of the State Assembly.

The estimated cost of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project (ISWM) for the Faridabad–Gurugram cluster was Rs 330 crore, he said, adding that for that purpose, in 2017, municipal corporations of Gurugram and Faridabad awarded a 22-year contract to a company.

The Minister further informed that from 2017 to 2024, a payment of Rs 157 crore had been made to M/s Ecogreen Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Goel further said that technical evaluation of the project is conducted by independent agencies such as IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati, while the financial audit is conducted by the Local Audit Department of the Haryana Government.

The minister clarified that no evidence has been found linking the landfill site to serious diseases in the nearby villages. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ