Complete collapse of law and order: Rahul on Baba Siddique’s death

Shailesh Khanduri
Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Sonipat district, Haryana, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

Mumbai: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Maharashtra government for ‘complete collapse of law and order’ after the tragic death of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader. 

Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday night by unknown assailants. 

Gandhi, in his post on X, said, "The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time." 

He further criticised the current state of security in Maharashtra, suggesting a "complete collapse of law and order," and demanded that the government take responsibility and delive justice.

Baba Siddique, who had recently joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party after leaving Congress, was attacked outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East. 

The police have detained two individuals in connection with the shooting, but details remain sparse as investigations continue. 

