Complete compensation for crop loss, other damages in flood-hit areas: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) The Punjab government will provide complete compensation for crop losses and other damages suffered by people in flood-affected areas, Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said on Wednesday.

Goyal said orders have been issued for special 'girdawari' (loss assessment) in Sultanpur and Bholath tehsils in Kapurthala district for crop compensation.

He further said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is personally monitoring the relief operations in areas affected by rising water levels in the rivers.

Goyal visited flood-affected areas in villages of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on Wednesday. The state government is fully alert and 24-hour monitoring is being maintained on the water situation in dams and rivers, he said.

The minister further said the state government has assigned the task to eight cabinet ministers to monitor the relief operations in flood-affected areas, adding that they will visit the affected areas.

A comprehensive report has been sought from the chief engineer (drainage) regarding de-silting of the Beas river, which will be implemented after consideration once water levels recede, Goyal said.

He further said the Punjab government's complete focus is on relocating people to safer places, providing healthcare services, ensuring ration supply and caring for livestock.

Affected areas have been divided into sectors for relief work and responsibilities have been assigned to officers, he added.

The minister also distributed dry rations by a boat to affected villagers of Sangra. During his interaction with the affected families, he listened to their challenges and instructed officials to provide all possible assistance to those in need.

On flood prevention works, the minister said the Punjab government has spent Rs 276 crores on flood prevention measures.

Besides this, 4 lakh sand-filled bags have been kept ready at 'dhussi bundh' or earthen embankment for immediate use in any unfavorable situation.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have been receiving heavy rains in the past few weeks, leading to heavy flow of water in the rivers. The weather department has forecast more showers in the coming days.

The worst-affected areas are Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district and some villages in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran districts.