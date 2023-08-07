Complete construction at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction within a month or face action: Atishi to PWD officials

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Monday issued an ultimatum to Public Works Department officials to complete the construction at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction within a month or face action.

She inspected the under-construction flyover at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction on Monday. Expressing dissatisfaction with the one-month delay in the construction work, she reprimanded the officials, a government statement said.

Atishi issued an ultimatum, stating that the remaining work must be completed within one month or else the officials will have to face action.

She directed the officials to expedite the pending work and provide regular progress reports, it added.

During the inspection, she said, "The Kejriwal government will not tolerate delays in such important projects. Therefore, every necessary step should be taken to complete the work within the newly set timeline, ensuring that the work is completed on time and opened for the public soon." Briefing the minister about the construction status, the officials said more than 90 per cent of the work has been completed and the pending work will be finished soon. The flyover will be opened to the public in September.

Atishi added that Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest areas in terms of traffic. Soon this traffic load will increase due to the construction of the Rapid Rail Transit System. The area already has a railway station, metro station, and ISBT. Sarai Kale Khan will soon develop as a critical Transport hub, thus officials must ensure that flyover construction is completed soon.

The Delhi government is constructing the flyover at the Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction to make it congestion-free. This 643-metre-long, three-lane flyover being built from ITO to Ashram will create a signal-free corridor on Ring Road, resulting in saving time and reduced fuel consumption for commuters. The construction of this flyover will provide smooth traffic flow on Ring Road, benefiting hundreds of thousands of vehicles that travel from ITO to Ashram daily.

Currently, there is an existing flyover for traffic travelling from Ashram to ITO, but in the opposite direction, from ITO to Ashram, one has to stop at the traffic signal at this T-Junction, causing congestion issues. After the completion of the three-lane flyover, commuters will be relieved from this traffic jam. PTI SLB CK