Complete eradication of terrorism from J-K our top priority: LG Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of the Union Territory is the top priority of his administration.

Reviewing the passing-out parade of the 49 deputy superintendents of police and 1,112 sub-inspector probationers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy at Udhampur, he said police personnel must protect society in every possible way to ensure peace, development and stability.

“Complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir is our top priority. Our mighty warriors of J-K Police must adopt a multi-pronged approach and harness the power of intelligence, community engagement, technology, and inter-agency collaboration,” he said addressing the function.

Sinha said he is proud of the valiant personnel and officers of J-K Police.

“Entire nation looks at our police force with admiration and respect for professional competence, for successful handling of security challenges on multiple fronts and ruthlessly combating terrorism,” he said.

The Lt Governor said India’s ancient values focus on truth, justice, morality, law and good governance and these need to be protected and nurtured in the society by the police.