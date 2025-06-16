Complete eradication of terrorism from J-K top priority: LG

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said complete eradication of terrorism from the Union Territory is the top priority of his administration and asserted that he has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with terrorists and the terror eco-system.

The Lt Governor attended the passing-out parade of the deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) probationers 17th batch and probationers sub-inspectors (PSIs) 26th batch at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur. He extended his felicitations to all the trainers and officials of the Police Academy and the family members of the passing out DySPs and PSIs.

He called for intelligence-driven anti-terror operations and intensified targeted strikes on the network of the over-ground workers (OGWs), saying the elements providing logistical and financial support to the terrorists should be brought to justice.

Reviewing the passing-out parade of the 49 DySPs and 1,112 PSIs, he said police personnel must protect society in every possible way to ensure peace, development and stability.

"Complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir is our top priority. Our mighty warriors of J-K Police must adopt a multi-pronged approach and harness the power of intelligence, community engagement, technology and inter-agency collaboration," he said, addressing the function.

Sinha said he is proud of the valiant personnel and officers of the J-K Police and paid tributes to the bravehearts who have laid down their lives for the nation.

"The entire nation looks at our police force with admiration and respect for professional competence, for successful handling of security challenges on multiple fronts and ruthlessly combating terrorism," he said.

Congratulating all the passing-out police officials, he called upon them to uphold the values, traditions and ethos of J-K Police.

"Our ancient values focus on truth, justice, morality, law and good governance, and these values need to be protected and nurtured in the society by the J&K Police," he said.

The Lt Governor called upon the J-K Police to utilise modern technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance its capability of data collection and analysis to counter security threats, prevent radicalisation and triumph over adverse situations.

"Despite remarkable changes in technology, there is no alternative to beat policing and area policing. Therefore, we have to bring beat policing to the centre of the security apparatus. We must strike a fine balance between 'Techint' (technological intelligence) and 'Humint' (human intelligence) to strengthen overall counter-terrorism efforts," he said.

Sinha asked the police personnel to focus on fostering collective vigilance in the communities.

"This collective vigilance will not only enable the police force to ensure a coordinated response against terrorists but will also strengthen the trust with all sections of society," he said, emphasising intelligence-driven anti-terror operations.

"I have given a free hand to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces to deal with the terrorists and terror eco-system within J&K. I want the mighty police force, the most powerful Indian Army and the valiant CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) to work together to wipe out the terrorists and their support system.

"We must intensify targeted strikes on the OGWs network and the elements providing logistical and financial support to the terrorists should be brought to justice," he said.

Udhampur Police Academy Director Garib Dass said the rigorous training programme of the pass-outs equipped them with high proficiency in new criminal laws, artificial intelligence (AI), cybercrime, narco-terrorism, general warfare, field craft and tactics, counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, human rights, and law and order.

The Lt Governor took the ceremonial salute and inspected the parade. He felicitated the recruits who excelled during their training. An oath was administered to the passing out DySPs and PSIs for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.