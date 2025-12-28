Complete faith in judicial process: Unnao rape case convict Sengar's daughter

Unnao (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter has said their family has full faith in the judicial process and asked his supporters "not to lose patience", after the CBI challenged the Delhi High Court order suspending his life sentence in the Unnao rape case.

She asked people of Unnao to refrain from resorting to any kind of protest.

In a post on X in Hindi on Saturday, Aishwarya Sengar, daughter of Kuldeep Sengar, said, "I humbly request all the people of Unnao to please refrain from resorting to any kind of protest. You are our family, and in this difficult time, we must not lose patience. We have complete faith in the judicial process. Your restraint and blessings give us strength." The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday the plea by the CBI. According to the cause list, a three-judge vacation bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih is likely to hear the matter.

The top court would also hear a separate petition filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar, which has challenged the high court order and has sought a stay on it.

On December 23, the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of Sengar till the pendency of his appeal, saying he has already served seven years and five months in prison, and had granted him conditional bail. He will, however, remain in jail since he is also serving 10 years' imprisonment in the custodial death case of the victim's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

The victim and her family have been protesting against the suspension of the sentence.

Sengar, 59, is a former four-time MLA from the Unnao region. PTI COR NAV RT