Complete Ghodbunder service road work by Jan 15, Sarnaik tells TMC officials

Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has asked Thane municipal corporation officials to speed up work on the service road of the arterial Ghodbunder corridor.

Work on the service road should be completed by January 15, he said during a review meeting on Friday.

All projects in final stages must be completed by December 15 ahead of their inauguration by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the minister added.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, DCP (Transport) Pankaj Shirsat, City Engineer Prashant Sonagra and senior officials from TMC, MMRDA, Metro, PWD and the District Collector's Office.

A release said Sarnaik also announced that five Regional Transport Department squads would be deployed to assist traffic police to ease persistent congestion.

"Traffic on Ghodbunder Road should not trouble the common citizen," Sarnaik said.

The corporation's release further highlighted that Thane's 96-tonne daily wet waste is being processed into fertilizer at the Gaimukh project, the state's first such initiative. The concept of "solar dust" will also be implemented to strengthen waste-management systems.

It said a third theatre for Thane is being constructed on a 7,350 square metre plot at Waghbil, which will complement the existing Gadkari Rangayatan and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Theatre. PTI COR BNM