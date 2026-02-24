'Complete inaction on environment protection': BJP slams Omar's pitch for artificial snow in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) The state unit of the BJP on Tuesday slammed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his artificial snow pitch for Gulmarg, saying the government has "failed" to protect the environment.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia attacked the government over what he termed "complete inaction" on environmental protection, and said Kashmir is witnessing warming at an alarming pace.

"At a time when we need extensive greenery and forest protection, the chief minister talks about fake snow and artificial cooling. These are cosmetic measures and potentially dangerous for sports lovers and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem," Jasrotia said.

Abdullah on Monday advocated introducing artificial snow at Gulmarg for a fillip to tourism and to promote the destination as a winter sports hub.

However, the BJP alleged that during the past one-and-a-half years, the Omar Abdullah government has "failed" to safeguard the region's green cover.

"Trees are being cut in the name of development, but there is no serious effort to restore what is being lost. We are gradually losing our natural cooling shield," he said.

He accused the government of lacking a clear climate action strategy and prioritising "public relations exercises over environmental protection".

The BJP spokesperson said unregulated urban expansion, road widening projects and shrinking orchards were contributing to ecological imbalance.

"Instead of taking decisive steps to protect Kashmir's forests and wetlands, the government appears content enjoying the hot seat," he added.

The BJP claimed that under the National Conference government, deforestation, wetland degradation and unchecked construction has increased and "this could worsen heatwaves, reduce snowfall and impact tourism and horticulture".

Calling for mass public participation, Jasrotia proposed a symbolic plantation campaign.

"On Eid, every child should receive a Chinar sapling as Eidee (Eid gift) and plant it. This will send a powerful message about preserving our heritage and securing our future," he said.

He demanded a time-bound afforestation programme, strict audit of development projects involving tree cutting, and revival of wetlands and traditional water bodies, warning that failure to act could push Kashmir toward irreversible environmental damage. PTI SSB ARB ARB