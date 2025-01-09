Complete lie, says Ajit Pawar on Tatkare calling NCP (SP) MPs to switch sides

Pune, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday refuted allegations that his party colleague Sunil Tatkare had called members of the rival faction headed by Sharad Pawar to get them to switch sides.

NCP (SP) MLA and former state minister Jitendra Awhad had on Wednesday alleged that Sunil Tatkare, state chief of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, had asked MPs to "leave the father and daughter", an apparent reference to Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

"It is all a lie. Three to four MPs (from NCP-SP )- Nilesh Lanke, Amar Kale and two more have clarified in front of the media that they have not been contacted by Tatkare or anyone else. If these people are saying that they have not received any calls, why to level allegations," the deputy CM said.

Tatkare said such baseless allegations were being made to keep the NCP (SP) flock together after the drubbing it received in the November assembly polls. PTI SPK BNM