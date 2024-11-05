Complete preparations for Maha Kumbh by Nov 30: UP principal secretary to officials

Prayagraj, Nov 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Urban Development), Amrit Abhijat, on Tuesday conducted a review of the ongoing preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 and directed officials concerned to ensure that the work is completed by November 30.

The review meeting was held at an auditorium of the Prayagraj Mela Authority here, in which Kumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand briefed about the progress of work for each department, according to an official statement.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress by the Jal Nigam, the principal secretary instructed that the capacity expansion and reinforcement work at the Alopibagh sewage pumping station be completed by December 2.

Abhijat was informed that construction of 14 flyovers by Setu Nigam is on schedule, except for the Subedarganj flyover.

He also reviewed the progress of pontoon bridges and directed that the work be completed on a mission mode within the timeframe.

The principal secretary expressed strong dissatisfaction over the slow progress of the four-lane road being constructed from Rae Bareli to Prayagraj.

Further, he instructed the installation of digital signage at overbridges and key locations, and emphasized strict monitoring of banned plastic storage to make the Maha Kumbh plastic-free.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Additional Police Commissioner N Kolanchi, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, Prayagraj Development Authority Vice-Chairman Amit Pal Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Chandramohan Garg, and other officials from the concerned departments.

The Maha Kumbh -- the 42-day mega religious event -- will unfold in Prayagraj on the banks of the Ganga with the first 'shahi snan' being held on Makar Sankranti or January 14. PTI RAJ KVK KVK