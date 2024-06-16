Complete projects under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan by August: Delhi L-G to officials

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed that ongoing projects amounting to more than Rs 364 crore under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan be completed by August, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

Saxena, who chaired a review meeting with agencies such as the DDA, the MCD and the I&FC and public works departments, directed them to ensure strict monitoring of the projects, leaving no scope for any delay or compromise with the quality of the works being done, they said.

"With 416 projects/works amounting to Rs 364.38 crore already being implemented under the ambitious Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, VK Saxena on Friday directed the agencies concerned to complete all awarded works by August this year," an official said. Of these 416 projects, a majority are being executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the remaining by different agencies under its supervision.

The projects under the abhiyan were formally launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with then minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Saxena on March 11.

During the meeting, the lieutenant governor (L-G) reviewed the development works being undertaken in each district and directed district magistrates (DMs) to personally monitor the progress and quality of works. The DMs will conduct field visits and review the progress of works, the official said. The works and progress reports submitted by the agencies should be counter checked and physically verified by the DMs, he added. The official said all undergoing projects are to be listed on the web portal for e-monitoring every fortnight. Before and after photographs of the actual work must be attached along with the progress report, he said.

No report will be accepted without photographic or video evidence, the official said and added that the contractors will have to give a five-year warranty for each work executed by them. If it is found that the quality of the completed project is not up to the mark, the contractor will have to redo it, he said.

The L-G was informed that most of the works being undertaken pertained to construction or renovation of community centres, village chaupal, crematoriums, panchayat ghar, sports infrastructure, repair of roads, illumination of dark spots etc. He was told that 37 crematoriums in different villages were being renovated according to the demands of residents.

Saxena directed that the possibility of providing electric and gas based furnaces be explored at every crematorium to ensure that trees are not cut for procuring wood for this purpose, the official said.

The L-G directed officials to pay special attention in construction and renovation of the cremation grounds in villages to ensure that last rites are performed in the most dignified manner. He also directed them to provide public amenities including proper seating space at these cremation grounds. The DMs were specifically directed to ensure proper upkeep and maintenance of cremation grounds with the help of locals and NGOs, the official said.

Saxena directed to plant flowering trees along the boundaries of cremation grounds to give it a green and aesthetic look. The L-G was informed that so far work estimates for just Rs 418 crore have been sanctioned while nearly Rs 540 crore was still available. the official said. He directed all agencies to re-visit the villages, hold consultation with residents and chalk out the tentative big projects like dispensaries, libraries, roads, drainage and water bodies.