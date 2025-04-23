​Complete shutdown in Doda to protest against Pahalgam terror attack​

New Delhi: A complete shutdown is being observed in Doda district on Wednesday as residents protest against the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Anantnag district.

The bandh has been called by local residents to express solidarity with the victims and to denounce the act of terror.​

Shops, businesses, and educational institutions remain closed, and public transport is off the roads.

J&K: In response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the people of Doda district have called for a complete bandh pic.twitter.com/CRjmGNtLug — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2025

The call for the bandh came in the wake of the attack in Pahalgam, where unidentified terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 Hindu tourists.

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were among world leaders who condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, expressing solidarity with India.

Security has been heightened in the region to prevent any untoward incidents during the protests. Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.​

The bandh in Doda reflects the growing anger and frustration among the local population over the recurring incidents of terrorism in the region.