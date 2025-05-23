Complete sports-related construction work on time, CM Adityanath directs officials

Lucknow, May 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure that all sports-related construction work is completed on time and with quality.

During a review meeting with Sports, and Youth Welfare and Prantiya Rakshak Dal departments, he said that a sports college should be established in every division of the state.

The chief minister also stressed the need for regular reviews of sports-related projects at multiple levels, from ministers to senior officials, to ensure their timely completion.

He said the sports colleges must be developed as Centres of Excellence and connected with the Sports University to provide international-level facilities to athletes.

Adityanath emphasized that Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel and members of Mangal Dals should be trained in disaster management. He also suggested that PRD personnel receive training in traffic regulations to assist in traffic management.

He stated that sports infrastructure is rapidly developing across the state, with the Sports Department building a sports university, sports colleges, and stadiums.

He instructed that these construction projects be reviewed monthly at the ministerial level, fortnightly by the principal secretary, and weekly by senior officials. Any negligence by executing agencies should be held accountable, he said.

Adityanath further directed officials to expedite the process of establishing sports colleges in all remaining divisions. Officials informed him that sports colleges are currently operational in three divisions, while construction is underway at a rapid pace in three others.

He emphasized that the remaining 12 divisions must also see accelerated progress in setting up sports colleges.

The chief minister also instructed that the process of establishing a mini stadium in every assembly constituency be taken forward.