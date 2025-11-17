Complete SSF second battalion construction before monsoon: CM Adityanath to officials

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening conducted an on-site inspection of the construction of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UP SSF) second battalion here and directed PWD officials to speed up the construction work.

As monsoon would affect progress after June, he instructed the PWD department to complete the project four months before its October 2026 deadline, a statement issued here said.

Adityanath reviewed the architectural model of the project, inspected the site and sought details on capacity, layout, manpower deployment and physical progress.

Officials informed him that the project has a capacity of 1,000 personnel and has achieved 10 per cent progress so far, with 500 workers currently engaged.

He directed officials to accelerate work, increase machinery, and aim to complete administrative buildings, barracks and essential infrastructure by June 2026.

The chief minister also asked the district administration to address waterlogging concerns by constructing a pumping station near the Maniram embankment regulator.

The SSF complex, spread over 50 hectares, is being built at a cost of Rs 343 crore and will feature high-rise residential towers, administrative offices, an indoor gym, hospital, dog kennel, parade ground and rainwater harvesting, the statement said.

An approach road of 2 km is also under construction, it added. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY