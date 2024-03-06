Completed Kochi Metro phase 1B inaugurated by PM connects far-flung suburbs to port city

Kochi, Mar 6 (PTI) The inauguration of Phase 1B of Kochi Metro by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday enhances connectivity for residents in the southern and eastern regions of Kerala's Ernakulam district and facilitates smoother access for them to this bustling port city of Kochi.

Advertisment

The PM, who is in Kolkata, virtually inaugurated the Tripunithura Terminal Metro station as well, which adds 1.16 km to the Aluva-SN junction stretch.

The new station also marks the successful completion of the first phase of the Kochi Metro, covering a total distance of 28.125 km and 25 stations.

Several dignitaries, including state Industries and Law Minister P Rajeev, Congress MP Hibi Eden and KMRL MD Loknath Behera, were present on the Tripunithura terminal's platform, during the inauguration by PM remotely.

Advertisment

After a metro train was flagged off by the PM, Rajeev and Eden spoke at the event and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's video message praising the efforts of KMRL was played.

In the video, Vijayan said the number of daily commuters using Kochi Metro had reached 1 lakh and that it is proof of the success of the state government's efforts in running a public transport system with low fares and good revenue.

Eden, while speaking on the occasion, said that Kochi Metro, which was thought to be only for the rich, has now become a part of the daily life of the common man.

Advertisment

Rajeev said that the station at Tripunithura will be convenient and helpful for long-distance passengers.

The Tripunithura terminal interlinks with the railway station there, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said, adding that once a proposed bus terminus comes up there, it would revolutionise the transport sector in the Kochi region and transform the landscape of Tripunithura town.

While the approved fare for travel from Aluva to Tripunithura is Rs 75, for the time being the ticket would be available at a reduced price of Rs 60 -- the cost of travelling from Aluva to SN Junction, it said.

Advertisment

Ahead of its inauguration, the Tripunithura terminal and pillars near it were decorated with beautiful and colourful murals depicting the various scenes of the Athachamayam -- a cultural fest that marks the beginning of the 10-day Onam festival, KMRL said.

Another special feature of the newly-inaugurated station is the Dance Museum here which showcases sculptures of the various dance forms of Kerala, it said.

The Dance Museum will be opened to the public soon, KMRL said. PTI HMP HMP ANE