Completely ban ads of high sugar, fat products targeting children: Deora

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Milind Murli Deora on Tuesday urged the government to levy higher taxes on high sugar and fat food products that cause obesity and ban their advertisements targeting children.

During a discussion on the working of health and family welfare in the upper house, Deora said there is no issue in importing US technology into the country, but he is against the import of the American lifestyle and their obesity epidemic.

He said there is a need for bold initiatives to tackle this problem to align with the Prime Minister's vision of making India obesity-free.

"I think the time has come that we must consider a complete ban on advertisements of high sugar and high-fat food that are targeting children. People in the world are saying sugar is the new tobacco," Deora said.

He called for a regular audit of mid-day meals to ensure it has nutrition.

Deora said that one in three deaths in the US can be linked to obesity-driven diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

"It's very clear for India that if we don't act now we could potentially have an obesity crisis in India. In just 5 years in India, obesity among men has risen from 19 per cent to 23 per cent. Among women...from 21 per cent to 24 per cent. This is from National Family Health Survey data," Deora said. The government is doing an exceptional job in malnutrition, but on the other hand, there is obesity among children in cities, he added.

"Overweight children have increased by 60 per cent in the last 10 years," Deora said.

Obesity is not only a health issue but also a serious economic challenge as well and it can affect India's productivity, he pointed out.

Deora said Singapore and Japan are proactively fighting obesity.

"Japan has made it mandatory to measure waistline after the age of 40. Singapore has completely banned high-sugar products," he noted.

Shiv Sena members said the US has also started imposing hefty taxes on sugary drinks and calorie labelling on restaurants to help consumers make more informed and healthier choices.

Nominated member Sudha Murty said that mental illness is prevailing in the country in different stages.

She also pitched for setting up more institutions like the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). "A lot more money should be spent on mental illness. We can have a lot of awareness programs like it was there about 20-30 years back...there was a very nice programme by DD 'Zara Sochiye'. It was only a 30-second programme. It will make you really think. We should introduce such programmes as Zara Sochiye on mental illness particularly for women," Murty said.

She said that it should be compulsory on all the channels.

AIADMK member M Thambidurai participated in the discussion and his allegation on medical-related issues in Tamil Nadu led to protests from DMK members.

Congress member Neeraj Dangi, NCP member Fauzia Khan and BJP member Deepak Prakash also participated in the discussion.