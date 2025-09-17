Completely dismantling terror ecosystem will ensure peace in country: JK LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ON Wednesday said terrorism and naxalism are threats to the nation's development and "completely dismantling" their ecosystem will ensure peace in the country.

The Lt Governor attended the "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan-Healthy Women, Empowered Families" campaign -- a national health initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 16-day campaign will strengthen screening, maternal health services, lifestyle counselling, yoga and Ayush-based interventions for women, adolescent girls and children.

The event also witnessed the commencement of 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah which will be celebrated from September 17 to October 16, across the country.

Highlighting India's rapid economic development, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Sinha said India has overcome previous slow growth to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Describing terrorism and naxalism as threats to the national development, Sinha said peace is essential for development.

"Peace can only be achieved by completely dismantling terror ecosystem. People from all sections of society must realise that those who provide ideological and financial support for terrorism, create false narratives, are dangerous to peace and development," he added.

In his address, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for dedicating the national health campaign to promote women's health and wellbeing and called upon all the stakeholders to work with whole of government approach and make this campaign a huge success.

"A healthy woman is the foundation of a happy and prosperous family, which in turn builds a strong nation. Today, the supreme position of women in public life is seen as key to ensuring peace and progress in the society.

The "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan" is poised to turn a new chapter in women's empowerment," he said.

Prime Minister Modi's holistic approach to improving the lives and prioritising health of women has given new strength to Nari Shakti. The PM's vision, which places Nari Shakti at the forefront of development, has made women powerful agents of change, he said.

Asserting that 'Viksit Bharat' requires a 'Viksit Jammu Kashmir', Sinha said that can only be achieved when economic benefits reach the poor and the common man, and not only to handful of persons.

LG Sinha called for a widespread awareness campaign using various platforms to encourage public participation and leveraging Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Anganwadi centres for dissemination of detailed information on health camp schedules and services.

He inaugurated a health camp to mark the occasion, and also distributed medical aids and handed over sanction letters under Mission YUVA among beneficiaries.

The "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan" is a landmark initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), aimed at strengthening healthcare services for women and children across India, with a focus on improving access, quality care, and awareness, he said.

More than one lakh health camps is being organised under the campaign, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. These camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres, and other healthcare facilities and will actively promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall family well-being.