Completion of Bal Thackeray's memorial expected by January 2027: Uddhav

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) The memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray is expected to be ready by January 2027, in his birth centenary year, his son and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said.

Thackeray also visited the memorial site at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government reconstituted the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust, appointing Uddhav Thackeray as its chairman.

Former minister Subhash Desai was appointed as secretary of the trust, while Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, who is an MLA and former minister, was named as a member.

"I had come to take stock of the work. There will be a meeting of the trust soon and work will commence. It is impossible that the work will get over on January 23, 2026 (late leader's birth anniversary). But when Balasaheb completes 100 years in January 2027, I am confident that the memorial will be completed and opened for public," Uddhav Thackeray told reporters. PTI PR KRK