Complex housing shops sealed by revenue dept over non-payment of tax dues; reopened day later

Latur, Mar 25 (PTI) The revenue department sealed the Yashwantrao Chavan Complex housing 32 shops here to recover Rs 2.63 crore non-agricultural tax dues from the Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC), officials said.

The action was taken on Monday, sparking resentment among shop owners. But following an appeal, the seal of their shop was removed on Tuesday.

The Yashwantrao Chavan Complex is owned by the LMC. While the civic body collects property tax from traders in its commercial complexes, it also collects non-agricultural tax on behalf of the revenue department. The responsibility to make these payments falls on the municipal corporation.

Following the action on Monday, MLA Amit Deshmukh as well as local government officials had sought immediate resolution of the matter. Responding positively, the district administration reopened all sealed shops in the afternoon.

The LMC has not paid non-agricultural tax to the revenue department for the past two years. On Monday, a team from Latur tehsil sealed the Yashwantrao Chavan Complex to recover Rs 2.63 crore dues. The revenue department had issued notices to the civic body twice. PTI COR NP