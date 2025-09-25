Complex showcasing Bengal's Durga Puja crafts, culture to be ready in 2 yrs: Mamata

Kolkata, Sept 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the proposed 'Durga Angan', a complex exhibiting the state's Durga Puja crafts and culture, will be completed in two years.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Durga Puja pandal at the Alipore Bodyguard Lines residential complex, Banerjee said land for the project has already been identified and the state cabinet has approved it.

"Durga Puja is now included in UNESCO's heritage list. Within the next two years, we will build 'Durga Angan', which will be world-class like the Jagannath Dham. People will be able to visit it throughout the year. The land has been identified, the cabinet has cleared it, and the trust has been formed. Only the construction time is left," Banerjee said.

UNESCO had, in 2021, accorded the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja in Kolkata.

The complex will come up near New Town's Eco Park, adjacent to the Ramakrishna Mission premises.

Banerjee also took the occasion to emphasise respect for the Bengali language.

"I believe in all religions. I love all faiths, all communities, all languages. But our language must not be disrespected. We have recognised many languages, Hindi, Kurukh, Ol-Chiki, Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri. That is Bengal's humanism, inclusiveness and spirit of harmony, which we have inherited from our great thinkers," she said.

The puja pandal at the Alipore Bodyguard Lines, which houses several battalions and residential quarters for staff and officers of the Kolkata Police, has been modelled on the Jagannath temple in Digha.

Hailing the concept, Banerjee called it the best pandal of the year.

Hailing the concept, Banerjee called it the best pandal of the year.

"Police personnel cannot spend time with their families, as they are engaged in duty throughout the year. But the way you have organised this puja, and brought Digha and Jagannath temple here, makes yours the best of the best," she said.