Advertisment
National

Compliments to people of Baramulla for unbreakable commitment to democratic values: PM

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 6th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) via video message, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Narendra Modi (File photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as it recorded its highest-ever voter turnout, and said such active participation is a great trend.

Advertisment

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 59 per cent on a violence-free polling day on Monday.

Polling stations in Baramulla were buzzing with energy as voters in large numbers thronged to exercise their right to vote.

"Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi's remarks came in response to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's post, saying, "High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers."

Narendra Modi voter turnout Baramulla 2024 LS polls 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lok Sabha polls voting percentage
Advertisment
Subscribe