Composer Sudhir Phadke to get Sawlaram award in Thane

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) Renowned composer Sudhir Phadke has been chosen for the 'Jana Kavi P Sawlaram Smriti Puraskar', which is given jointly by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the P Sawlaram Kala Samiti, an official said on Thursday.

The award ceremony will be held on December 17, he added.

"The Ganga Jamuna Puraskar will be given to actor Madhurani Prabhulkar Gokhale, while the literature award will be given to journalist Srikant Bojewar. The award for education will be bestowed on Professor Mandar Tillu, while budding actor award will be given to Sanika Kulkarni," the official said.