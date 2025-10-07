Composite solar panels to be installed in 50 tribal hostels in Tripura: Official

Agartala, Oct 7 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to install composite solar panels in 50 rural tribal hostels in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

The composite solar panel will illuminate not only hostels but also have a solar-powered pump to lift water to overhead tanks, he said.

In interior areas, conventional power supply is always a challenge for various reasons.

"To solve the problem, the government has decided to install composite solar power unit in 50 tribal hostels located in interior areas to supply steady power. Each unit will cost Rs 48 to Rs 50 lakh", Director of Tribal Welfare department, Subhasish Das told PTI.

He said the fund has been given to Tripura Renewable Energy Development Authority (TREDA) to undertake the project - illumination of tribal hostels by solar power.

"The TREDA is expected to complete the plan for 50 hostels in the next six months in the first phase", he said, adding that the plan, once executed, will ensure a steady power supply to the hostels located in interior tribal areas.

Das said the department plans to implement the solar power project in two Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) at the earliest.

"Since cost involvement is around Rs 1.50 crore for each EMRS, the department plans to shortlist two institutions one at Padmabil in Khowai district and another at Dumburnagar in Dhalai district", he said.

According to Das, Tribal Welfare minister Bikash Debbarma has been visiting the EMRS and tribal hostels to check the facilities and interact with the students. PTI PS RG