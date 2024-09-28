Compound wall between two housing societies collapses; nobody hurt

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Some portion of a compound wall between two housing societies collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city, in which nobody was injured, civic officials said here on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday on Pokharan Road II, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) Yasin Tadvi said.

After receiving information, the personnel of the fire brigade and RDMC rushed to the spot and pulled down the remaining portion of the wall, which was in a dangerous condition. They also cleared the debris, he said.

As a result of the wall collapse incident, two nearby trees suffered damages and were trimmed as they posed a risk to the residents, he said. PTI COR NP