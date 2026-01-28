Compound wall of lake collapses during Ganesh idol immersion; none hurt

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) A section of a lake's compound wall collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Airoli on Wednesday evening during the immersion of Lord Ganesh's idols, officials said, adding that nobody was injured.

A Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Disaster Management Cell official stated that the structure on the right side of the lake along the Thane-Belapur Highway gave way, sending debris into the water and onto the immediate surroundings.

Two motorcycles parked near the structure were trapped under the falling debris. PTI COR NSK