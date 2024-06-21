Comprehensive CBRN awareness workshop held in Palghar

Palghar, Jun 21 (PTI) A comprehensive CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) awareness workshop organised by the National Disaster Management Authority and the Palghar District Disaster Management Authority Palghar concluded on Friday, an official said.

The workshop was aimed at enhancing preparedness for potential emergencies involving nuclear and chemical hazards and saw active participation from key stakeholders, including representatives from Tarapur Nuclear Power Plant, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, the official said.

"Key topics covered during the workshop included the benefits of nuclear power, community actions during off-site emergencies from nuclear and chemical plants, medical management strategies for CBRN incidents, and practical exercises on radiation management. It had interactive sessions led by experts like Abhishek Sharma from NDMA, Senior Advisor Rajnish Piplani, and Commander Santosh Bahadur Singh from NDRF," he said.

It was attended by collector Gobid Bodke as well as 50 villagers and personnel from revenue, disaster management, police, civil defence, health, rural development departments etc, the official added.