Comprehensive compendium on capabilities of Indian naval and marine industry released

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A comprehensive compendium on the capabilities of the Indian naval and marine industry, which aims at providing structured visibility to indigenous industrial capabilities and facilitating stronger engagement between services and the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, was released on Friday.

The occasion was a day-long Quality Assurance (QA)-Industry Conclave themed "Traceability, Speed and Trust - Leveraging Technology for Smarter Quality Assurance" held at the Manekshaw Centre here.

"Indian Naval & Marine Industry - A Capability Catalogue, a comprehensive compendium aimed at providing structured visibility to indigenous industrial capabilities and facilitating stronger engagement between the Services & the domestic manufacturing ecosystem," the defence ministry said.

The event brought together senior leadership from the ministry, the Indian Navy, QA organisations, defence shipyards, public sector undertakings and leading private industry partners on a single platform to deliberate upon the future roadmap for a technology-driven quality assurance ecosystem.

"The conclave underscored the transformative role of digital technologies in redefining quality assurance processes across the defence manufacturing value chain," the ministry said in a statement.

Deliberations focused on enabling end-to-end traceability, reducing procedural timelines, enhancing transparency in inspection and certification, and creating a responsive framework that promotes trust between Quality Assurance agencies and industry, it added.

The discussions reflected a clear consensus that the integration of digital tools, data-centric methodologies and collaborative policy frameworks is essential for achieving speed, accuracy and reliability in complex shipbuilding and defence production programmes, it said.

"The promulgation of the Joint Service Guidelines on the Common Information Model for integrated data management of combat systems and sensors marked a significant milestone towards standardisation, interoperability and seamless digital exchange of technical and quality data across stakeholders," the ministry said.

The addresses by Chief of Material of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral B Sivakumar and other senior dignitaries highlighted the evolving nature of defence manufacturing in India and the need for quality assurance systems to keep pace with technological advancements, modular construction practices, integrated combat systems and network-centric operations.

The speakers emphasised that quality assurance is no longer a terminal activity, but a continuous, technology-enabled process embedded across design, production, testing and lifecycle support.

The importance of aligning QA procedures with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and fostering a trust-based compliance environment for capable industry partners was also brought out prominently, it said.