Comprehensive contract for better hygiene in toilets at AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) AIIMS-Delhi has decided to execute a comprehensive contract for cleaning, maintenance and odour control in patient and staff toilets to ensure high standards of hygiene, as part of the nationwide 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign.

According to an office memorandum issued on September 27, AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas inspected the clinical and administrative wings of the hospital as a part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Pakhwada', during which it emerged that the most common dissatisfier for patients was the poor maintenance, cleanliness and odour control in common toilets.

The maintenance of toilets is currently done by the engineering department while the cleaning work is done by outsourced agencies, the memorandum said.

During the inspection, it was observed that the staff deployed by outsourced agencies are not scientifically trained in cleaning and odour control in toilets and are hence unable to keep the toilets clean and odour-free, it added.

"Accordingly, it has been decided that as a part of the Swachhata Campaign, a comprehensive contract shall be executed for the maintenance, cleaning and odour control (MCO) in the patient and staff toilets at AIIMS New Delhi to ensure the highest quality of cleanliness and sanitation therein," the memorandum read.

As and when the existing sanitation contract for a specific area lapses, the toilets in that area shall be covered under the new comprehensive MCO contract and not under the new general sanitation contract, the statement said.

The MCO contract shall ensure comprehensive repair, renovation and engineering maintenance of the toilets, deployment of trained and dedicated manpower for regular cleaning of toilets, odour control and aesthetics of all toilets, user feedback-based payment incentive to ensure quality of service and strict penal provisions in case of deficiency of service, it added. PTI PLB RPA