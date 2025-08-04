Comprehensive drought relief programme launched in Assam's BTR

Kokrajhar (Assam), Aug 4 (PTI) A comprehensive drought relief programme has been launched for affected farmers in five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam, an official statement said.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro has launched the programme under the 'Vibrant BTR, Vibrant Agriculture -- From Mission to Action' initiative to provide immediate relief and establish a long-term mechanism to mitigate the impact of such climatic adversities in future, it said.

Four districts under the BTR -- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur -- are facing an acute drought, while Udalguri is experiencing moderate drought, posing a serious threat to rice production and the food security of thousands of farming families in the region.

As part of this programme, five per cent of BTR's agriculture budget will be earmarked exclusively for disaster management, focusing on emergencies such as droughts, floods, locust attacks, and pest infestations.

This dedicated fund will ensure swift financial support to farmers during crises.

Additionally, a special disaster monitoring cell will be set up in every agriculture development officer's (ADO) circle office to facilitate on-ground assessment and quick response measures.

The programme also envisions the creation of model climate-resilient VCDC units in each ADO circle, through convergence with the departments of agriculture, irrigation, soil conservation, and water resources.

These units will focus on promoting sustainable farming practices, enhancing irrigation infrastructure, and building resilience among farmers against climate-induced disruptions, the statement added.