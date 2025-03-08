Comprehensive empowerment of women is BJP's govt's goal: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said his government was continuously making efforts to achieve the goal of comprehensive empowerment of women.

Addressing a function on International Women's Day here, Majhi said his government was working to empower the state's women economically, socially and politically so that they take decisions in all spheres.

"I urge Odisha girls to dream fearlessly. This is your time, your moment and your Odisha," he said.

"The real meaning of empowerment is not giving any financial assistance to women. Its real meaning is the right to take decisions in the family and at the social level," he added.

Maintaining that a new era has begun in the state with the change in its political landscape, Majhi said this change has started flowing into all spheres of society.

Pointing out the implementation of the Subhadra Yojana, he said it has paved the way for the empowerment of 1 crore women.

Taking on former CM Naveen Patnaik for criticising the scheme, Majhi said, "We have given Rs 27 per day to women in just nine months, how much did you give during your 24-year rule?” "The women's empowerment will not stop at anyone's words. We will take steps to launch many new schemes," he said.

At the function, the CM unveiled the 'Shakti' mobile app, which will provide emergency assistance to women.

He also launched the Odisha State Strategic Action Plan, aimed at preventing child marriages.