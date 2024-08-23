Comprehensive intervention essential to strengthen Judiciary, says Kerala CM

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 23 (PTI) Around five crore cases are pending across various courts in the country and there is a shortage of courts and judicial officers to handle so many cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Vijayan, while speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new court complex at Kannur, said a comprehensive intervention was essential to strengthen Judiciary in the country.

"A comprehensive intervention is essential to strengthen Judiciary in countries like India. Around five crore cases are pending before various courts of the country. It is said that justice delayed is justice denied," Vijayan said.

He referred to a recent statement of the Supreme Court Chief Justice, D Y Chandrachud, that the long pendency of cases was a punishment to the litigants and said there was an urgent need to overcome the situation.

"We should take the situation seriously when the chief of the apex court itself is making such a statement," Vijayan said.

He also that it was not the fault of any particular department that caused the pendency but due to various factors including lack of infrastructure and coordination between various departments.

"There is a shortage of courts and judicial officers to handle these many pending cases. However, the state government is intervening to resolve these issues," he added.

Vijayan said since 2016, the Kerala government has established 105 courts in Kerala.

He said 577 posts were created in the High Court while 2,334 posts were created in subordinate courts. PTI RRT RRT SS