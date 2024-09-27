Comprehensive land law being prepared, might be brought in next budget session: Dhami

Dehradun, Sept 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said a comprehensive land law is being prepared in accordance with the state's geographical conditions, which might be brought in the next budget session.

Dhami also warned of stern action against people who have bought several plots, which do not come under civic bodies, in the name of their own family members and also those who were not using their land for the purpose stated at the time of buying them.

"We have always been sensitive to the issues of land law and Mool Niwas. A committee is preparing the draft of a comprehensive land law in accordance with the geographical conditions of the state. Our effort is to bring it in the next budget session of the state Assembly," Dhami said at a press conference here.

The chief minister said there is a law already in force in the state under which anyone can buy land up to 250 square metres in areas which do not come under the civic bodies without permission from the authorities, he said.

"It has been noticed that many people have bought a number of such plots in the name of different members of their family. It goes against the objective of the law. A list of plots bought in this manner is being prepared and action will be taken against the defaulters," he said.

Such plots will be taken over by the state government, he said.

Action will also be taken against people who bought land for the purpose of investing in tourism, industries and education sectors but are now using it for a different purpose.

Dhami said amendments made in the land laws in 2017 ending the maximum limit of purchasable land by outsiders up to 12.5 acres has also not led to positive results ever since district magistrates were authorised to grant permission for purchase of such land.

Such amendments and provisions will be reviewed and done away with if they are not found necessary, the chief minister said. He said these measures are meant to stop indiscriminate sale and purchase of land in the state and preserve its original demography and identity.

However, potential investors who want to invest in tourism, education and health sectors and generate employment in the state need not fear anything, Dhami added.

On the implementation of the UCC, he said the committee formed for its implementation is trying its best to implement it within the earlier deadline of November 9.

"The progress made by the panel is being reviewed every month. In the first week of October another review meeting is scheduled. After that it will be clear whether or not it will be done within the November 9 deadline," Dhami said. PTI ALM NB