Comprehensive plan underway to mitigate glacial lake outbursts in Sikkim: CM Tamang

Gangtok, Oct 24 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said the state government is coming up with a comprehensive plan to mitigate risks associated with Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).

Advertisment

"Under the proposed GLOF mitigation measures, we will take steps to safeguard human life and property, as well as protect the ecosystem from future threats posed by such natural disasters," he said in a social media post following a meeting with officials from the department of science and technology.

Given the state's vulnerability to natural hazards, it is crucial to establish a mechanism for preventive actions, he emphasised.

"We will adopt diverse technologies, including remote sensing for early warning systems, and with the active participation of local communities, we will confront these challenges effectively," the CM added.

Advertisment

Tamang directed the Science and Technology Department to maintain focus on delivering exceptional results in preventing GLOF incidents.

He also mentioned plans to visit affected areas towards the end of the year to gain a comprehensive on-the-ground perspective.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Centre for providing budget allocations to implement GLOF prevention measures.

Advertisment

On October 3-4, 2023, Sikkim experienced a glacial lake outburst that triggered a surge in the Teesta River, resulting in the death of over 44 people and significant damage to road and communication infrastructure. PTI KDK MNB