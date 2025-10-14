Comprehensive security plan in offing for Shree Jagannath temple in Puri: G C Murmu

Puri, Oct 14 (PTI) A comprehensive security plan will be prepared soon for foolproof security of the 12th-century Shree Jagannath temple here, Girish Chandra Murmu, the head of the security sub-committee of the shrine, said on Tuesday.

Murmu, a former Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Comptroller and Auditor General of India, said this after presiding over a meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple's sub-committee on security aspects.

Puri District Collector and SP, apart from senior servitors of the temple, are among the members of the security sub-committee.

"A comprehensive security plan is being made which will take care of the safety of both inside the temple and its outer circles," Murmu told reporters.

He said that the views of all stakeholders will be taken to ensure that the proposed plan does not put devotees and servitors in trouble.

Sources said that the proposed comprehensive security plan is to ensure protection of the temple's physical and digital assets from all kinds of threats from any sector. Therefore, a policy and procedural plan will be drawn up after making risk assessment, vulnerability management, physical security, cybersecurity and others.

Murmu, having a lot of experience in security aspects, particularly after his stint in J&K, heads the security sub-committee of the temple, which was formed for the first time in the history of the 12th-century shrine.

The sub-committee has the approval of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), the apex body of the temple, headed by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb.

The primary responsibility of the sub-committee is to evaluate the current security system and propose improvements. The SJTMC felt the need for a security sub-committee in the wake of a series of security breaches at the temple. Incidents of unauthorised entry by devotees carrying spy cameras and mobile phones were reported in the recent past, while drones were being flown over the temple premises despite a ban order issued by the temple administration.

A senior police officer said that, though people were found violating the ban on flying drones over the temple, stringent actions could not be taken against them due to a lack of required legislation.

Replying to a question, Murmu said he thinks that there is no need to amend the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, to make provisions for booking people violating the bans. He said framing certain rules under the existing act can solve the purpose.

Murmu said that, though there is a ban on devotees carrying mobile phones inside the temple, some officials need them for the maintenance of law and order in the temple. "We may introduce a walkie-talkie facility for security personnel to avoid using mobile phones, which also have camera and video recording facilities," he said, adding that the views of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will also be taken on certain security aspects.

Meanwhile, Puri SP Prateek Singh said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now officially declared Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri as a Red Zone, or a no-fly zone, enhancing security measures around the 12th-century shrine.

He said the DGCA’s move comes after repeated sightings of unauthorised drones over the temple premises.

Stating that the Red Zone status of Puri temple will remain effective for three years, till September 25, 2028, the SP said that the restriction will apply to unmanned aircraft such as drones, which can pose a significant security challenge. PTI AAM AAM RG