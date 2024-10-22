Compressed biogas plant with investment of Rs 60 cr to be set up in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Raipur, Oct 22 (PTI) A compressed biogas plant will be set up with an investment of Rs 60 crore in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a government official said on Tuesday.

A tripartite concession agreement was signed on Monday between the Bhilai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority (CBDA) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in this regard, the official said.

In March this year, a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao involving the municipal corporations of Raipur and Bhilai, the CBDA and BPCL to establish a compressed biogas plant each in Raipur and Durg districts.

The official said that as per the MoU, the BPCL will set up CBG plants in Raipur and Bhilai municipal corporation areas with an investment of around Rs 100 crore.

Under the tripartite concession agreement, the BPCL will set up a plant in the trenching ground in Jamul town in the Bhilai Municipal Corporation area by investing Rs 60 crore, he said.

The plant will convert approximately 150 metric tonnes of solid waste generated daily in the municipal corporation area and surrounding urban bodies in Durg district into biofuel, he said.

Besides, the plant is expected to generate 30,000 man-days of employment each year, both directly and indirectly, he added.

"Organic manure obtained as a co-product in the compressed biogas plant will encourage organic farming. The plant will reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, resulting in a clean environment. Eventually, using CBG, the state will move towards net zero emission," he said.

Recognising the significant potential for producing biofuels, including compressed biogas from urban solid waste, the Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority has made continuous efforts to advance this initiative, the official added. PTI TKP ARU