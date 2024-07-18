Compromise on education in Delhi govt schools won't be tolerated: Atishi

New Delhi, July 18 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday told officials and school principals that the government would not tolerate any compromise regarding the education of children in its schools.

The minister's directive comes amid the Directorate of Education (DoE) declaring over 17,000 Class 9 students as 'unsuccesful' for the second time.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP said the poor performance of a huge number of Class 9 students has exposed the education minister's claims of the providing world-class education.

"Every child is important to the government and ensuring that no child is left behind in the learning process is a top priority," Atishi said during the meeting with officials and 200 principals.

"No compromise will be tolerated regarding the education of children in Delhi government schools," Atishi she said.

Asserting that the education of every child is important to the AAP government, the minister also directed the officials concerned to immediately resolve the shortage of teachers in government schools if there is any, in the new session.

Slamming the AAP government, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sahdeva said the news of more than 17,000 Class 9 students failing for the second time in Delhi government schools has "exposed the education minister's claims of the providing world-class education".

Sachdeva said the BJP has been consistently stating that the education level in schools is deteriorating under the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

He also claimed that the government schools deliberately fail a large number of weak students, especially in Classes 9 and 11, so that fewer students take the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 and the government can show better results for these tests.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DoE issued a directive to government schools to ensure that students who have failed twice in Class 9 are enrolled in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for the academic session 2024-25.

According to data from the Computer Cell (DoE), 17,308 students have been declared 'unsuccessful' in Class 9 for the second time during the 2023-24 session.

However, only 6,200 of these students are currently in the process of enrollment through the NIOS portal of the DoE, the data showed.

During the meeting, Atishi highlighted that school principals are not just administrators but leaders who bring about real change at the grassroots level, the statement said.

She added that principals of Delhi government schools have been instrumental in improving performance of students by offering counselling, connecting parents to schools, and providing individual support and motivation.

Atishi encouraged principals to take suggestions from teachers and students to create a better learning environment.

The minister also praised the steps taken by principals to increase attendance and improve student results through innovative methods, individual attention, and parental involvement, the official release said.

She reiterated that the city government schools have made significant progress over the last decade, emerging as some of the best in the country, and now aim to be among the top schools globally, it added.

This comprehensive approach aims to ensure that every student in Delhi government schools receives the best possible education, fulfilling the Kejriwal government's commitment to educational excellence and inclusivity, Atishi added.

