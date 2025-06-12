Compromise with safety norms can't be tolerated: Uttarakhand CM to heli service operators

Dehradun, Jun 12 (PTI) With emergency landings and mishaps involving helicopters on the rise on the Char Dham Yatra route, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has told heli service operators that compromise with safety standards cannot be tolerated.

Four incidents of emergency landings or accidents involving helicopters on the Char Dham Yatra routes have occurred in the last one month. Six people lost their lives in one of the accidents.

"Safety standards should be given top priority, not getting a maximum number of passengers taking heli services. The safety of passengers is our biggest responsibility," Dhami said at a meeting with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), heli service providers and other stakeholders at his official residence on Wednesday.

He also ordered an audit of helicopter accidents in the past to prevent their recurrence besides making installation of weather cameras in all Char Dham valleys mandatory.

Dhami also directed the UCADA to frame a robust policy mandating the use of only double-engine helicopters in future operations.

The fitness of helicopters should be regularly checked and a standard operating procedure (SOP) should be issued for helicopter ticket booking. Safety standards set for helicopter engines running in the high Himalayan regions should be strictly followed, Dhami said.

Weather cameras should be installed in the Kedar valley and all other valleys for accurate weather information and safety in view of the obstacles caused to heli services by quickly changing weather, Dhami said.

The chief minister also directed UCADA and related stakeholders to study the heli service model being operated in Vaishno Devi.

Only experienced pilots should be engaged in flying helicopters in Uttarakhand, he said.

Dhami directed UCADA to prepare an action plan for improving heli services for the state over the next 10 years as the demand for it is set to rise in the tourist state which also receives devotees from all over the country and abroad for its religious destinations located in difficult geographical terrain.

A helicopter on its way to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the highway in Rudraprayag district on Saturday after developing a technical snag shortly after take-off on June 7. However, all pilgrims on board and the pilot were safe.

The helicopter had taken off from Badasu for Kedarnath when it made the emergency landing shortly after take-off on the main road below.

The hard landing of the helicopter on Saturday last came just about a month after another private helicopter on its way to Gangotri temple crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district on May 8, killing six people including five women and the pilot and leaving one male passenger seriously injured.

On May 12, a helicopter returning from Badrinath to Sersi with pilgrims on board had to make an emergency landing due to poor visibility in a school playground in Ukhimath. All pilgrims were safe. The helicopter took off again after about an hour when the weather improved.

On May 17, a heli ambulance from AIIMS Rishikesh crash-landed near the Kedarnath helipad in Uttarakhand due to damage to its rear part. Fortunately, all three occupants on board – a doctor, a pilot, and a medical staff member – escaped unharmed.

Coming in quick succession, these incidents have set the alarm bells ringing with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) limiting the number of helicopter operations on the Kedarnath route to nine flights per hour which is almost half of the earlier number of flights, an official said.

The revised flight schedule on the Kedarnath route now permits four departures per hour from Sirsi, three from Phata and two from Guptkashi, Kedarnath heli service nodal officer Rahul Chaubey said. PTI ALM ALM KSS KSS